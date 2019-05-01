You can now buy the Xiaomi Mi 9 in the UK for £499

Xiaomi's Mi 9 is now up for sale in the UK. The 6GB/64GB edition is available in Black and Blue color options, and you'll have to shell out £499 ($650) to get your hands on one. There's a new gradient design at the back — protected by Gorilla Glass 5 — and you should pick up the blue model.

The phone is one of the most affordable yet to feature the Snapdragon 855 chipset, but what makes it stand out is 20W wireless charging. The Mi 9 also has a 48MP camera at the back, and is the first Xiaomi phone to sport three rear cameras. The primary 48MP shooter is joined by a 16MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto camera.

There's a 6.39-inch FHD+ HDR10 panel up front, and the screen is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 6. You also get an in-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi ac, a 20MP front camera, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, and a 3300mAh battery with 27W fast charging. The Mi 9 runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, and while Xiaomi is running ads in markets like India and China, users in UK won't see them.

Xiaomi has a limited number of units on sale, so if you're interested, hit up the link below to get your hands on the Mi 9.