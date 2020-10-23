VPN Deal! Save an insane 73% on a new IPVanish subscription for a limited time

Now available for everyone

You can finally mute conversations forever on WhatsApp

Until now, you could only mute chats for up to a year.
Babu Mohan

WhatsApp for Android dark modeSource: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central

What you need to know

  • WhatsApp has finally rolled out the ability to mute a chat forever.
  • The option is now available for WhatsApp users on both Android and iOS.
  • It can also be accessed from the WhatsApp web client.

WhatsApp added a new feature called "Always Mute" to the beta version of its app for both Android and iOS earlier this month. The feature, which allows users to mute a chat forever, is now available for everyone.

To mute a chat forever, you will have to open WhatsApp and long press on the chat that you want to mute. Next, tap on the mute icon at the top, and select "Always." In addition to individual chats, you can also mute group chats forever. If you use the WhatsApp Web client, you can access the feature by right-clicking on a chat and selecting the "Mute Notification" option.

If you don't see the feature on your phone yet, make sure you have the latest version of the app installed from the Google Play Store.

WhatsApp is expected to roll out a bunch of new features in the coming weeks, including the ability to secure your chats using face unlock. Another feature that is currently said to be in final stages of testing is "Multiple Devices," which will allow you to use your WhatsApp account on up to four different devices simultaneously.

WhatsApp's web client is also expected to get a major upgrade soon. A recent report from WABetaInfo revealed that the web client will soon allow users to make audio and video calls.

