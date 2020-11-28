Black Friday is gone and Cyber Monday's earliest deals are already starting to roll in. Usually, when you think of tech deals this weekend you picture TVs, laptops, and games consoles, but why not branch out a little with this range of Bio Bidet products for your bathroom?
This range has something for everyone, whether it's a simple SlimEdge attachment for just $25, or an all-singing, all-dancing smart toilet seat for $489, you can find it in this range of 30% Cyber Monday Savings. Check it out!
Slim and discrete: Bio Bidet SlimEdge Simple Bidet Toilet Attachment in White
This slim and discrete SlimEdge attachment works with basically any toilet and is a great way to turn your
Smart seat: Bio Bidet Slim Two Smart Toilet Seat
Available in two sizes depending on what kind of toilet you have, this Bio Bidet Slim Smart Toilet seat has a stainless steel, self-cleaning nozzle, turbo wash function, oscillating warm water setting and a night light to illuminate your bowl for night time operation.
Rolls Royce of toilets: Bio Bidet Bliss BB2000 Elongated White Smart Toilet Seat
Also available in two sizes, the BB2000 is the all-singing, all-dancing Bio Bidet you had no idea you needed until now. A whopping $209 off (30%), this features a 3-in-1 stainless steel nozzle for posterior hygiene, an adjustable, heated seat, warm water setting, oscillating wide clean, and pulsating massage technology. It also comes with remote control!
There's something for every price range in this Bio Bidet Cyber Monday sale, but you'll have to move fast, as these early deals will only be around for less than 24 hours, get to it!
More Black Friday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.