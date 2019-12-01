If you've been waiting for Cyber Monday to snap up a great deal on a 4K TV, this is the deal for you. TCL is one of the most popular TV brands in the U.S. and for good reason: the company makes excellent value for money TVs running on the Roku TV OS, and this 75-inch 4-series TV is no different!

If you want a great deal on a 75-inch TV, look no further. This TV has everything you need including Google Assistant support, the Roku TV OS with access to over 4,000 streaming channels, 3 HDMI inputs and 178° viewing angles. I have a 75-inch TCL TV and I love it, so will you!

Roku also lets you search across all the top channels by title, actor or director, meaning you can find the movie or show you want to watch with just a few taps. The Roku remote app also means you can control the TV with your phone, while Google Assistant support means you can integrate it into your routines and control it via your voice.

This TV comes with a 75-inch 4K UHD panel equipped with HDR and 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles so you can watch it from all angles. There's three HDMI ports to connect all your home entertainment gear, as well as one USB input and two loud 10W main channel speakers. This TV has everything you're looking for at an incredible price so don't miss this great Cyber Monday TV deal!