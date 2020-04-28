What you need to know
- You aren't the only person having trouble with Hulu right now.
- The service appears to have been having issues since early in the morning on April 28.
- It's unclear when things will be back to normal.
If you've been trying to watch your favorite Hulu shows but haven't been able to, you aren't alone. According to Down Detector, issues with Hulu began around 4:50 AM ET on April 28 with issues continuing to persist hours later.
A quick look on Twitter also confirms the outage, with #HuluDown currently trending on the social network.
The app seems to be working fine on my Pixel 4, but it won't open at all on my iPhone 11 Pro. Down Detector notes that video streaming is the most reported issue people are having, with there being additional complaints about people not being able to log in and funk with the Hulu website.
It's currently unclear when things will return back to normal, but we'll keep an eye on things and update this post when everything's worked itself out.
