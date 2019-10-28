Xiaomi this week teased a midranger that will definitely turn quite a few heads. With its 108MP camera and 5x optical zoom, the phone can give many flagships a run for their money. However, in addition to the phone, the company is also planning to launch its first-ever smartwatch, and it looks suspiciously similar to the Apple Watch.

The teaser image, which the company shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo (via DroidShout), shows a chrome-tinted rectangular watch that you'd be hard-pressed to argue wasn't inspired by the Cupertino giant's own offering. If you're still in doubt, squint a little, and you'll also see a digital crown that harkens back to the Apple Watch. Xiaomi phones have, in the past, been accused of taking a little too much inspiration from Apple's wares, and its first smartwatch will seemingly be no different.

This is not the first Xiaomi-made smartwatch, though. Alongside its leading share of the fitness tracker market thanks to the incredibly low-priced Mi Band series, the Chinese phone maker is also behind sister company Huami, well known for the Amazfit line of products — the Amazfit GTS too could pass for the Apple Watch's long-lost cousin, in case you were wondering.

The difference with the 'Mi Watch' will be that it will be the first smartwatch that Xiaomi launches with its own branding. According to earlier reports, it will likely also be the first Xiaomi product to eschew Huami's homemade Amazfit OS in favor of Google's Wear OS.

The watch, alongside the Mi CC 9 Pro and Mi TV 5, will be unveiled on November 5.

