What you need to know
- An upcoming Redmi budget phone has appeared on the website of China's TENAA regulatory body.
- The TENAA listing for the phone reveals it will pack a massive 6,000mAh battery.
- It is also tipped to feature a 6.53-inch FHD+ display and a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP main sensor.
Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand is soon expected to unveil its first budget-friendly 5G phones in China. While the design and key specs of the upcoming 5G-enabled Redmi Note 9 series phone have already been revealed, an upcoming Redmi Note 10 series phone has now appeared on China's TENAA website (via Android Authority). It is currently being speculated that the device, bearing model number M2010J19SC, could be called the Redmi Note 10.
As you can see in the images above, the upcoming phone will have a rectangular camera housing at the rear, which appears to have been inspired by recent Samsung devices. As per leaker Digital Chat Station, the module will house a total of three camera sensors, including a 48MP main sensor. For selfies, the phone is expected to have an 8MP camera on the front.
The phone's biggest selling point, as confirmed by the TENAA listing, will be its massive 6,000mAh battery. As per the 3C listing for the device, it will also offer 22.5W fast charging. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 10 is expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 or 665 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. Thanks to its massive battery and solid hardware specs, the upcoming device should be able to give some of the best cheap Android phones a run for their money, including Samsung's Galaxy M21s.
