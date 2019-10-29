What you need to know Xiaomi has hinted that the upcoming Mi CC9 Pro will launch in global markets as the Mi Note 10.

The Mi Note 10 will be the world's first smartphone to feature a 108MP penta-lens camera system.

While the Mi CC9 Pro is set to debut in China, Xiaomi hasn't revealed a launch date for the Mi Note 10 yet.

Popular Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi will soon resurrect its Mi Note series of smartphones. The company today confirmed on Twitter that it will soon launch a new Mi Note series phone called the Mi Note 10 with a 108MP primary camera. Since Xiaomi's teaser reveals the phone will have a penta-lens camera setup, there is a good chance that the Mi Note 10 could be a rebranded version of the Mi CC9 Pro for global markets.

Introducing the world's FIRST 108MP Penta Camera. A new era of smartphone cameras begins now! #MiNote10 #DareToDiscover pic.twitter.com/XTWHK0BeVL — Xiaomi #First108MPPentaCam (@Xiaomi) October 28, 2019