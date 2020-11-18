What you need to know
- Xiaomi has started rolling out the stable Android 11-based MIUI 12 update to the Redmi Note 9 Pro.
- The update is currently available only for the Indian variant of the phone.
- Xiaomi is expected to release the stable Android 11 update for the global Redmi Note 9 Pro in the coming weeks.
Xiaomi today began rolling out the stable Android 11 update to Redmi Note 9 Pro users in India (via Gadgets360). As is usually the case with major updates, it is currently limited to a small number of users. However, a broader rollout is likely to commence within the next few days. The Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, which are among the best cheap Android phones released by Xiaomi this year, haven't started receiving the Android 11 update yet.
As per users who have received the update, it arrives as version MIUI V12.0.1.0.RJWINXM and weighs around 2.3GB in size. Although the official changelog doesn't list any new features, you can look forward to all the core Android 11 goodies such as an improved messaging experience with chat bubbles and a dedicated conversation section in the notifications shade, the ability to grant permissions to apps on a one-time basis, and more.
If you own a Redmi Note 9 Pro, you can manually check for the Android 11 update by heading over to Settings > About phone.
Redmi Note 9 Pro
The Redmi Note 9 Pro is a feature-packed budget phone that gets nearly everything right. It has a large display with low blue light certification, a modern design, an efficient Snapdragon 720G processor, and a large 5020mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
