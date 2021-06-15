What you need to know
- A new leak has shed some light on the key specs of Xiaomi's next foldable phone.
- It is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 120Hz display, and a 108MP main camera.
- The phone could be unveiled sometime in the fourth quarter of the year.
Xiaomi, which launched its first foldable phone in March, is expected to release a new foldable later this year to take on Samsung. Alleged specs of the upcoming device have now surfaced, courtesy of tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo.
As per the tipster, Xiaomi's second foldable phone will not be a massive upgrade over the Mi Mix Fold. It will have a similar inward-folding design and use Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset. In the camera department, the phone will come equipped with a 108MP main camera.
While the key specs of the device will be similar to the Mi Mix Fold, it will bring a few significant improvements as well. The flagship foldable is expected to use a Samsung-made 120Hz inner display and a 90Hz external display. The Mi Mix Fold features a 60Hz inner display, although the external display does offer a 90Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi is also said to be testing an improved hinge for the phone, which could help make it as durable as the best foldable phones from Samsung.
Rumors suggest the foldable phone is likely to be announced sometime in the fourth quarter of the year. But it remains to be seen if the device will launch globally. The Mi Mix Fold is currently limited to Xiaomi's home market.
Xiaomi won't be the only Android OEM to launch a new foldable phone later this year. OPPO, Vivo, and Google are also rumored to be preparing to launch new foldables in the second half of the year. Google's Pixel foldable will likely be the most interesting of the bunch, but it could be limited to a handful of markets.
