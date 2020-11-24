Xiaomi's smartphones, while offering top-end specs, have been fairly modest in their display offerings this year as far as resolution goes. The company has stuck to FHD on most of its phones, including the Mi 10 Ultra released in China this summer. Next year, it may be making a change. The company is set to introduce a phone with a 120Hz smooth display in combination with a QHD resolution panel. Proof of this was spotted by XDA Developers via new strings in betas of the MIUI 12 skin.

While the strings don't refer to the Xiaomi Mi 11 or Mi 11 Pro by name, earlier rumors already said as much. It would also be the perfect upgrade for Xiaomi owners looking to upgrade to the next big thing.

Xiaomi's higher-end phones have shipped with at least 90Hz displays all year. The company started with a 90Hz display on the Mi 10, while the Mi 10T series shipped with 144Hz displays. A 120Hz QHD smooth display would keep the smoothness of a high refresh rate while adding the sharpness of a high-resolution display.

Smooth displays have been the latest track for the smartphone specs race. Phones like Google's Pixel 4 and the OnePlus 7 Pro started with 90Hz displays while Samsung's Galaxies go up to 120Hz, and of course, Xiaomi's aforementioned phones go as high as 144Hz. Smooth displays provide a smoother scrolling experience all around the UI and make the phone feel faster, and while the battery penalty is real, a bigger battery would help alleviate that concern.