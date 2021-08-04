Xiaomi will finally unveil the follow-up to the Mi Mix 3 5G at an event in China on August 10, just a day before Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event. As per a teaser posted by the company on its official Weibo page, the launch event will begin at 7:30 PM local time (7:30 AM ET).

Like the Mi 11 Ultra, the Mi Mix 4 is expected to be a premium flagship that will take on the best Android phones — including Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra. Rumors suggest the phone will come equipped with Qualcomm's 5nm Snapdragon 888 chipset, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Sadly, the teaser posted by Xiaomi doesn't reveal any details about the upcoming phone. However, a video shared by tipster Digital Chat Station suggests the Mi Mix 4 will feature an under-screen selfie camera. It is also tipped to have a Mi 11 Ultra-like secondary display on the back. Other rumored specs of the phone include a 4,500mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging, 80W wireless charging, and UWB support.

Xiaomi has been working on under-display cameras since 2019. Last year, the company showcased its third-gen under-display camera technology and confirmed that it would launch its first phone with an "invisible" selfie camera in 2021.

Xiaomi isn't the only company that is expected to soon launch its first under-display camera phone. Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also tipped to have an under-display camera. However, it remains to be seen if the under-display cameras on the Mi Mix 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be significantly better in quality compared to the one on last year's ZTE Axon 20 5G.