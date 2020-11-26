Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand today unveiled three new additions to its Redmi Note 9 family of smartphones, including its first budget-friendly 5G phones.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS screen with a centered hole-punch cutout and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. It has a quad-camera setup on the back, featuring Samsung's 108MP ISOCELL Bright HM2 primary sensor. The setup also includes a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP camera on the front. Keeping the lights on is a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Redmi's vanilla Note 9 5G features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner and a 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 800U chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Some of the other key highlights include a 5000mAh battery, a 13MP selfie camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.