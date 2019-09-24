Xiaomi has unveiled its latest flagship, and it is unlike any other phone in the market today. The Mi Mix Alpha has a display that wraps around the entire body — extending all the way around the back — and the only bezel on the device is at the back, where the camera is located.

That allows the phone to boast an insane 180% screen-to-body ratio. Essentially, you're getting a phone with a screen on all sides, with a camera on one side. And that camera is noteworthy too, as it is the first time we're seeing a 108MP sensor on a phone. Xiaomi says the camera can take photos with a resolution of 12,032 x 9,024, and in regular use you get pixel-binned images to 27MP. The main camera is joined by a 20MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens that goes up to 2x optical zoom.

Because the phone has a screen on all sides, there isn't a traditional front camera module. Instead, you just turn the device over and take a selfie with the 108MP camera. The screen at the back is dormant until you flip it over, and the network status icons and battery indicators are located on the sides. There aren't any buttons either, with the phone sporting pressure-sensitive buttons on the sides.