Xiaomi today announced that its flagship Mi 10 series phones will be launched in India on March 31. The Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro were unveiled in China last month and are expected to be launched in a few global markets on March 27.
The Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will be the first Mi-branded flagship phones to launch in India in almost four years. Unlike flagship phones from Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand, however, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro aren't expected to be significantly more affordable than other flagship phones. Since the phones will be imported to India, the pricing will be affected by the increased GST rates on smartphones as well as the depreciating rupee. In China, the Mi 10 starts at 3,999 yuan ($566 / ₹42,500), while the Mi 10 Pro starts at 4,999 yuan ($566 / ₹53,000).
While the phones' prices for the Indian market remain a mystery at this point, Xiaomi has confirmed that they will be available for pre-order starting at 3 PM IST on March 31. In addition to Mi.com, the Mi 10 series is expected to be sold online by Amazon.in as well.
Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro phones are both powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor and come with 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED displays featuring a high 90Hz refresh rate. In the camera department, the two phones have quad rear cameras with a 108MP primary sensor and support 8K video recording. The Mi 10 packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging, while the Mi 10 Pro has a slightly larger 4,780mAh battery with support for faster 50W charging speeds. Both the phones run Android 10-based MIUI 11.
