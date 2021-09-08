Xiaomi's Galaxy S22 challenger will come equipped with a 200MP camera, according to Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station. In addition to the 200MP sensor, the phone will apparently have a 50MP "main" sensor as well.

Although the tipster hasn't revealed more details, there's a good chance that the phone will be the first to feature Samsung's 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor. Announced last week, the ISOCELL HP1 sensor is Samsung's first mobile image sensor to have ChameleonCell technology for improved low-light performance.

While the new 200MP sensor offers significantly higher resolution than the 50MP ISOCELL GN2 sensor used in the Mi 11 Ultra, its pixel size of 0.64μm isn't very impressive. The relatively small pixel size of the ISOCELL HP1 could be the reason why the phone is tipped to feature two "main" sensors.

The company's next-gen Android flagship is expected to be part of the Xiaomi 12 series and could be announced by the end of the year or sometime in early 2022. It will likely be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 successor, rumored to be called the Snapdragon 898.

Additionally, the tipster claims that Xiaomi plans to continue using 108MP and 64MP primary sensors in its mid-range and value flagship phones next year. Xiaomi's upcoming 11T Pro, which will take on the best Android phones in the high-end segment, is also expected to come with a 108MP main camera. The Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro are slated to make their global debut at an online launch event on September 15.