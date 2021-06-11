Xiaomi's 200W 'HyperCharge' fast charging technology was showcased last month, making it possible for a 4,000mAh battery to be fully charged in just 8 minutes. While there's no doubt that the technology is awe-inspiring, there are concerns about its long-term impact on battery health.

In a Q&A posted on its Weibo page, Xiaomi today answered some of the questions regarding battery degradation with its 200W charging solution (via Android Authority). According to the company, a battery could lose around 20% of its capacity after 800 charging and discharging cycles at 200W. This means a phone with a 5,000mAh battery will have roughly around 4,000mAh capacity left after two years of 200W charging.

Xiaomi claims the impact of its 'HyperCharge' tech on battery health is well within the Chinese regulatory standard for battery degradation. China requires smartphone batteries to retain at least 60% of their rated capacity after 400 cycles.

OPPO's 125W Flash Charge technology also has a similar impact on battery health, with a 20% degradation after 800 full charge and discharge cycles. However, OPPO's 65W fast charging tech leads to a much lower 9% battery capacity degradation after 800 cycles.

Despite downplaying the effect of its 200W charging tech on battery health, Xiaomi hasn't launched a new phone with 100W+ fast charging since the Mi 10 Ultra. Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra, which is one the best Android phones on the market right now, supports "only" 67W wired and wireless charging speeds. The company is rumored to launch a new flagship phone with an under-display selfie camera and UWB support later this year, but it isn't clear if the device will support 200W fast charging.