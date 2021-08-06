Xiaomi, which is now the world's largest smartphone vendor, will announce a new Android tablet alongside the flagship Mi Mix 4 on August 10. According to a teaser posted by the company on its Weibo page, the tablet will be called the Mi Pad 5 and come with stylus support.

The company hasn't released a new Android tablet since the Mi Pad 4, which was announced in mid-2018. Unlike the Mi Pad 4, however, the Mi Pad 5 isn't expected to be a budget tablet. Instead, it is rumored to pack high-end specs — including a Snapdragon 800 series chipset.

It is also unclear if Xiaomi plans to launch more than one tablet at the event. Back in May, a leak had claimed that Xiaomi was working on a trio of high-end tablets. All three models are tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 800-series chipset, with the most expensive model likely using the Snapdragon 870.

The Mi Pad 5 is expected to have a 10.9-inch LCD display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, a quad-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Going by the rumored specs of the device, it is likely to go up against Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE and not the flagship Tab S7, which is one of the best Android tablets right now.

The star of the upcoming event, however, will be the Mi Mix 4. As hinted by an official teaser earlier this week, the phone could come equipped with an "invisible" under-screen selfie camera. Xiaomi's next Android flagship is also believed to come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 50MP main camera, 120W wired fast charging, 80W wireless charging, and Ultra Wide Band (UWB) support.