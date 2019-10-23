System:

Updated Android Security Patch to September 2019. Increased system security. Optimization: Lock screen pocket mode Optimization: Removed unnecessary sound notifications for DND mode New: Editing, sharing, and customizing your screenshots is now much easier Lockscreen, status bar, Notification shade Fix: Fingerprint icon didn't always disappear after unlocking Fix: Fingerprint icon wasn't always displayed on the Lock screen Optimization: Improved UI and layouts for selecting items that are displayed on the turned off-screen Optimization: In-screen fingerprint scanner's response Optimization: Calendar icon on the turned off-screen New: Use your fingerprint to open Home screen once you unlocked the device using face data and stayed on the Lock screen New: More clock formats for Always-on display Comprehensive design optimized for full-screen display devices Removing visual clutter, improving touch controls, and refining the use of color allowed us to create a system where nothing stands between you and the content

Game speed booster

A major upgrade for the toolbox in Game Turbo: autoplay and switching between data SIM cards are available now Auto brightness, screenshot gestures, and Reading mode can be turned off automatically when Game Turbo is on Refreshed start page of Game Turbo Optimization: Prompts about turning on Game Turbo New: You can create a Home screen shortcut for Game Turbo now New: Continuous swiping opens an additional menu in Game Turbo now

Documents

Stay productive and efficient with our all-new Mi Doc Viewer Preview your documents before you open them

App vault

Optimization: All-new design and UI New: You can swipe down to view more shortcuts now

Always-on display

Keep your screen alive with our amazing special effects Personalize your device with a unique signature Always-on display now comes with gorgeous dynamic themes. Essential information is displayed on your screen 24/7

More features

Game Turbo. Turn your device into an ultimate gaming console. Quick replies. Reply to messages from any app. Tasks. Manage and edit your tasks in the Notes app. Receive timely notifications and mark things done.

Printing

Print photos and files directly from your phone without installing any additional apps

Sounds of nature

Notification sounds won't make you tired. Now, they keep changing dynamically, just like nature does. Wake up to the gentle sounds of nature with our new alarm ringtones

Mi Share