- Xiaomi has begun rolling out the stable MIUI 11 update for the Redmi K20 in India.
- The MIUI 11 build is based on Android 9 Pie but brings an all-new UI design, dynamic Always-on display themes, as well as the September Android security patch.
- Redmi K20 Pro is slated to receive the stable MIUI 11 update early next month.
Xiaomi announced during the Redmi Note 8 Pro launch event in India earlier this month that the MIUI 11 update would begin rolling out to compatible phones from October 22. The company has now started pushing the stable MIUI 11 update for the mid-range Redmi K20 in India. Xiaomi is rolling out the update in batches, which means it will take a few days before the update starts showing up for all Redmi K20 users in India.
Unfortunately, the MIUI 11 build for the Redmi K20 is based on Android 9 Pie. However, it is still a major update and introduces a slew of new features, including a redesigned user-interface. The MIUI v11.0.2.0.PFJINXM update weighs in at 766MB in terms of size, so it is recommended that you download it over Wi-Fi instead of using mobile data. To check for the update on your Redmi K20, you will need to navigate to Settings > About phone > System update.
Here's the full changelog:
System:
Updated Android Security Patch to September 2019. Increased system security. Optimization: Lock screen pocket mode Optimization: Removed unnecessary sound notifications for DND mode New: Editing, sharing, and customizing your screenshots is now much easier Lockscreen, status bar, Notification shade Fix: Fingerprint icon didn't always disappear after unlocking Fix: Fingerprint icon wasn't always displayed on the Lock screen Optimization: Improved UI and layouts for selecting items that are displayed on the turned off-screen Optimization: In-screen fingerprint scanner's response Optimization: Calendar icon on the turned off-screen New: Use your fingerprint to open Home screen once you unlocked the device using face data and stayed on the Lock screen New: More clock formats for Always-on display Comprehensive design optimized for full-screen display devices Removing visual clutter, improving touch controls, and refining the use of color allowed us to create a system where nothing stands between you and the content
Game speed booster
A major upgrade for the toolbox in Game Turbo: autoplay and switching between data SIM cards are available now Auto brightness, screenshot gestures, and Reading mode can be turned off automatically when Game Turbo is on Refreshed start page of Game Turbo Optimization: Prompts about turning on Game Turbo New: You can create a Home screen shortcut for Game Turbo now New: Continuous swiping opens an additional menu in Game Turbo now
Documents
Stay productive and efficient with our all-new Mi Doc Viewer Preview your documents before you open them
App vault
Optimization: All-new design and UI New: You can swipe down to view more shortcuts now
Always-on display
Keep your screen alive with our amazing special effects Personalize your device with a unique signature Always-on display now comes with gorgeous dynamic themes. Essential information is displayed on your screen 24/7
More features
Game Turbo. Turn your device into an ultimate gaming console. Quick replies. Reply to messages from any app. Tasks. Manage and edit your tasks in the Notes app. Receive timely notifications and mark things done.
Printing
Print photos and files directly from your phone without installing any additional apps
Sounds of nature
Notification sounds won't make you tired. Now, they keep changing dynamically, just like nature does. Wake up to the gentle sounds of nature with our new alarm ringtones
Mi Share
Transfer files from phone to phone at breakneck speeds
As promised by Xiaomi, the stable MIUI 11 update will be rolled out to the POCO F1, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7s, and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones as well before the end of the month. Redmi K20 Pro, on the other hand, is slated to receive the MIUI 11 update early next month. Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro owners, however, will have to wait even longer to receive the MIUI 11 update.
Redmi K20
Redmi K20 may not be nearly as impressive as the more expensive Redmi K20 Pro but it still is one of the most impressive mid-range phones on the market currently. You get a similar Aura Prime design as the Redmi Note 8 Pro and an impressive 6.39-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. It also has a large 4,000mAh battery, dual-band GPS, triple rear cameras with a 48MP primary sensor, 20MP pop-up selfie camera, and a seventh-generation in-display fingerprint sensor.
