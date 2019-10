Xiaomi announced during the Redmi Note 8 Pro launch event in India earlier this month that the MIUI 11 update would begin rolling out to compatible phones from October 22. The company has now started pushing the stable MIUI 11 update for the mid-range Redmi K20 in India. Xiaomi is rolling out the update in batches, which means it will take a few days before the update starts showing up for all Redmi K20 users in India.

Unfortunately, the MIUI 11 build for the Redmi K20 is based on Android 9 Pie. However, it is still a major update and introduces a slew of new features, including a redesigned user-interface. The MIUI v11.0.2.0.PFJINXM update weighs in at 766MB in terms of size, so it is recommended that you download it over Wi-Fi instead of using mobile data. To check for the update on your Redmi K20, you will need to navigate to Settings > About phone > System update.

Here's the full changelog: