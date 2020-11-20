Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand will be taking the wraps off its first 5G-enabled Redmi Note 9 series phones at an event in China on November 26. Aside from the Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, the company is also expected to announce the Redmi Note 9 4G, which is rumored to debut in India as the POCO M3 on November 24.

As revealed by TENAA earlier this month, the Redmi Note 9 5G will feature a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner. Under the hood will be MediaTek's Dimensity 800U chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. In the camera department, the phone will have a 48MP main sensor with two auxiliary sensors. Keeping the lights on will be a large 5,000mAh battery.