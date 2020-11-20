Redmi Note 9 ProSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand will be announcing its first Redmi Note 9 series 5G phones on November 26.
  • The upcoming Redmi Note 9 5G is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and a 5000mAh battery.
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, on the other hand, will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G chipset.

Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand will be taking the wraps off its first 5G-enabled Redmi Note 9 series phones at an event in China on November 26. Aside from the Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, the company is also expected to announce the Redmi Note 9 4G, which is rumored to debut in India as the POCO M3 on November 24.

As revealed by TENAA earlier this month, the Redmi Note 9 5G will feature a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner. Under the hood will be MediaTek's Dimensity 800U chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. In the camera department, the phone will have a 48MP main sensor with two auxiliary sensors. Keeping the lights on will be a large 5,000mAh battery.

Shop some of Black Friday's best deals from around the web NOW!

Redmi Note 9 Series PosterSource: Redmi on Weibo

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will have a slightly larger 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a centered hole-punch cutout and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G chipset and sport a quad-camera setup on the back with a 108MP primary sensor. While we'll have to wait until November 26 for pricing and availability, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G certainly has the specs to give the best cheap Android phones a run for their money. Both the upcoming Redmi Note 9 series phones are expected to ship with Android 10-based MIUI 12 out of the box.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

If you're in the market for a budget Android phone, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is worth considering. The phone has a large and vibrant display, Qualcomm's 8nm Snapdragon 720G processor, and offers excellent battery life.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.