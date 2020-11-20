What you need to know
- Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand will be announcing its first Redmi Note 9 series 5G phones on November 26.
- The upcoming Redmi Note 9 5G is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and a 5000mAh battery.
- Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, on the other hand, will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G chipset.
Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand will be taking the wraps off its first 5G-enabled Redmi Note 9 series phones at an event in China on November 26. Aside from the Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, the company is also expected to announce the Redmi Note 9 4G, which is rumored to debut in India as the POCO M3 on November 24.
As revealed by TENAA earlier this month, the Redmi Note 9 5G will feature a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner. Under the hood will be MediaTek's Dimensity 800U chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. In the camera department, the phone will have a 48MP main sensor with two auxiliary sensors. Keeping the lights on will be a large 5,000mAh battery.
Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will have a slightly larger 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a centered hole-punch cutout and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G chipset and sport a quad-camera setup on the back with a 108MP primary sensor. While we'll have to wait until November 26 for pricing and availability, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G certainly has the specs to give the best cheap Android phones a run for their money. Both the upcoming Redmi Note 9 series phones are expected to ship with Android 10-based MIUI 12 out of the box.
Redmi Note 9 Pro
If you're in the market for a budget Android phone, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is worth considering. The phone has a large and vibrant display, Qualcomm's 8nm Snapdragon 720G processor, and offers excellent battery life.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best apps for your Android device — period
It can be difficult to find the "right" app when surfing the Play Store simply due to the sheer number of options available. Regardless of what type of app you're looking for, there's an app that can help make your life easier.
You can now buy the Pixel 4a 5G starting from $299
Google isn't launching XL versions of its phones this year, but the Pixel 4a 5G is going on sale to fill that niche for both smaller Pixels. It's available for purchase now.
Did you buy the Pixel 4a 5G?
The Pixel 4a 5G isn't cheap enough to be an impulse buy like the regular 4a, but it's also lacking some higher-end features found on the Pixel 5. Did anyone go with Google's middle Pixel this year?
Here are the best cases for your Samsung Galaxy S10
Even if it's not the newest phone out there, Galaxy S10 is one of the nicest, and most slippery, phones on the market. Make sure you outfit it with one of these cases.