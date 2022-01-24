Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11S is coming to India on February 9

What you need to know
- Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 11S in India on February 9.
- The phone is rumored to feature a 108MP main camera and a MediaTek chipset.
- It could also feature a 90Hz AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution.
Earlier this month, Xiaomi India teased the launch of a new Redmi Note "S" series device in the country. The company has now revealed that the Redmi Note 11S will debut at an online launch event on February 9.
Along with confirming the phone's launch date, Xiaomi India's post on Twitter also gives us a look at the design of the upcoming Redmi Note 11S. As suggested by leaked renders of the phone, it will come equipped with a quad-camera setup on the back. It is rumored that the Redmi Note 11S uses the same 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor as the 11T Pro — one of Xiaomi's best Android phones.
In addition to an impressive camera setup, the phone is tipped to feature an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The phone is also rumored to have a MediaTek chipset under the hood. The rest of its key specs, however, are yet to be revealed.
The Redmi Note 11S will succeed the Redmi Note 10S, which was launched in India in May last year. It will be the second Redmi Note 11 series phone to debut in the country after the Redmi Note 11T 5G.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Battle royales all became Fortnite and we didn’t notice
It makes sense that games are copying the Fortnite model of free-to-play progression and crossover events, but it's making a lot of impressive games look stale.
The Microsoft-Activision acquisition targets Google and Meta more than Sony
Activision Blizzard games will help Microsoft sell more consoles, but the company already has its sights turned towards its next major tech confrontation against VR/AR companies. And it's no assurance that the Activision deal will help them win.
Review: Rainbow Six Extraction offers action with diminishing returns
Rainbow Six Extraction launches on Stadia with heart-pumping action that supports up to three players cooperatively across other versions on PC and consoles. However, it doesn't have enough to sustain replayability.
These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2021
Xiaomi is the brand to beat in the value segment, and it offers excellent phones ranging from $100 entry-level options all the way to $700 flagships. These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2021.