A new Redmi Note is headed to India soon, but it's not what you think

What you need to know
- Xiaomi India has teased the launch of the Redmi Note 11S.
- The phone is rumored to feature a 64MP main camera and a MediaTek chipset.
- Other key specs of the Redmi Note 11S remain a mystery at this point.
Last week, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India as the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. The company's Redmi brand has now started teasing the launch of a new Note series device that could give the best budget Android phones a run for their money.
As per the tweet shared by Redmi India, the next Redmi Note 11 series phone to launch in India could be the rumored Redmi Note 11S. The phone was recently spotted on the website of Bureau of Indian Standards with the model number 220111TSI.
Rumors suggest the Redmi Note 11S will be powered by a MediaTek chipset and come with a 64MP OmniVision OV6480 primary camera. The phone's triple-lens camera system might also include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. A "Pro" version of the Note 11S is said to be coming as well, featuring a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor.
Sadly, the rest of the key specs of the Redmi Note 10S are yet to be revealed. Xiaomi is also yet to reveal a launch date for the phone. However, seeing how the company has started teasing the device on social media, there's a good chance that it will debut in India sometime later this month or early next month.
The Redmi Note 11S is expected to be a follow-up to the Redmi Note 10S that Xiaomi launched in India in May last year. It features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, a 64MP main camera, and MediaTek's Helio G95 chipset.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
