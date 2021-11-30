What you need to know
- The Redmi Note 11 has been launched in India as the Redmi Note 11T 5G.
- The phone is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 810 chipset and features a 90Hz LCD.
- It will go on sale in the country from December 7 for a starting price of ₹16,999 (about $227).
The Redmi Note 11, which was launched in China alongside two other new Redmi Note 11 series phones last month, has made its debut in India as the Redmi Note 11T 5G to challenge the best budget Android phones.
Xiaomi's latest budget 5G phone sports a 6.6-inch LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It packs MediaTek's 6nm Dimensity 810 chipset under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
On the back of the Redmi Note 11T 5G is a dual-camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The phone comes equipped with a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. Keeping the lights on is an impressively large 5000mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging. On the software side of things, Redmi Note 11T 5G runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box.
The Redmi Note 11T 5G has been priced at ₹16,999 (about $227) for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage version, ₹17,999 (about $240) for the 6GB/128GB version, and ₹19,999 (about $266) for the 8GB/128GB version. For the first few weeks, the phone will be available at a discount of ₹1,000. ICICI Bank credit card holders can get an additional ₹1,000 discount on the Note 11T 5G.
The phone is slated to go on sale in India from December 7 via Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Studio, as well as Xiaomi's partner stores across the country.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get in on these last-minute Cyber Monday deals on Motorola's best phones
Cyber Monday is one of the best times of the year to buy a new phone. From budget handsets to crazy foldables, Motorola has a lot to offer with its sales this year. Here are the best ones!
This is the smart TV platform our readers are interested in on Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday deals on smart TVs are here, and this is what our readers are using or switching to.
Cyber Monday Canada: The best discounts from Amazon, Walmart & more
The time to start Cyber Monday shopping is now! We're gathering all the best Cyber Monday deals from retailers across Canada right here, from Amazon and Best Buy to Walmart and more.
These are the best cases for your Google Pixel 4a 5G
Google's Pixel 4a 5G looks a tad boring in Just Black, but we can fix that! These cases are fun, fashionable, functional, and most importantly, ready to carry your Pixel 4a 5G into the future without any damage.