Xiaomi sells tens of millions of phones in the Redmi series every year, and over the last two generations we've seen sizable upgrades in this area. The Redmi 8A continues that push, with the device featuring a massive 5000mAh battery that charges over a USB-C port. The phone also has 18W fast charging, but the bundled charger only goes up to 10W.

The 5000mAh battery should allow the Redmi 8A to last well over two weeks, and the device has decent hardware elsewhere. There's a Snapdragon 439 under the hood, a 6.22-inch 720p panel with Gorilla Glass 5, dual SIM slot with a dedicated MicroSD slot, FM radio, and AI-assisted face unlock. You even get a P2i coating that gives the phone a decent level of protection against the odd splash of water.