What you need to know
- Xiaomi's latest entry-level phone picks up a 5000mAh battery and USB-C charging port.
- The Redmi 8A also has 18W fast charging, but the bundled charger only goes up to 10W.
- You get a 6.2-inch 720p panel, Snapdragon 439, and 12MP Sony IMX 363 camera at the back.
Xiaomi sells tens of millions of phones in the Redmi series every year, and over the last two generations we've seen sizable upgrades in this area. The Redmi 8A continues that push, with the device featuring a massive 5000mAh battery that charges over a USB-C port. The phone also has 18W fast charging, but the bundled charger only goes up to 10W.
The 5000mAh battery should allow the Redmi 8A to last well over two weeks, and the device has decent hardware elsewhere. There's a Snapdragon 439 under the hood, a 6.22-inch 720p panel with Gorilla Glass 5, dual SIM slot with a dedicated MicroSD slot, FM radio, and AI-assisted face unlock. You even get a P2i coating that gives the phone a decent level of protection against the odd splash of water.
The device has a 12MP Sony IMX 363 sensor at the back, and an 8MP shooter up front. There's a tiny waterdrop cutout at the front, and a plastic chassis with an Aura Wave design at the back. Overall, there's a lot to like in the Redmi 8A, and the upgrades should give Xiaomi added momentum ahead of the festival season in India.
The Redmi 8A will be up for sale from early next week for ₹6,499 ($90) for the model with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of RAM will be available for ₹6,999 ($95), and the device will be sold at Mi Home stores across the country in addition to Flipkart.
Redmi 8A
The Redmi 8A is a battery monster like no other. With a 5000mAh battery that charges over USB-C and 18W fast charging, the phone is a great option in India's entry-level segment.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.