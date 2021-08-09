Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand could soon refresh its entry-level smartphone lineup with an all-new Redmi 10 series. While there's no info yet on when the Redmi 10 could be announced, renders and specs of the upcoming phone have leaked online.

As spotted by tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Redmi 10 was briefly listed online by a Singaporean retailer. The listing reveals the upcoming entry-level phone will be a significant upgrade over last year's Redmi 9 in quite a few key areas.

The Redmi 10 will look quite different from its predecessor, with a centered hole-punch cutout and a large camera housing on the back that looks similar to the one on the flagship Mi 11 Ultra. Unlike the Redmi 9, which sports a 60Hz display, the Redmi 10 apparently features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by MediaTek's Helio G88 chipset, which was announced last month alongside the Helio G96.

Similar to the Helio G80 inside the Redmi 9, the Helio G88 is built in a 12nm process. It uses two ARM Cortex-A75 cores running at 2.0GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. Going by the listing, the top-end variant of the Redmi 10 will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

In the camera department, the Redmi 10 is said to have a quad-lens camera system at the rear with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and two auxiliary 2MP shooters. The listing also reveals a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging. As for the software, Redmi's answer to the best cheap Android phones will run MIUI 12 out of the box, based on Android 11.