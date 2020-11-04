Three months back, Xiaomi launched the Mi 10 Ultra, the world's first phone to support 120W charging speeds. According to leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the company is now working on a phone with 200W+ fast charging.

The leaker has claimed in a post on Weibo that Xiaomi plans to roll out its first devices with 200W+ charging in 2021. Since the Mi 10 Ultra's 120W fast charging solution enables the phone's 4,500mAh battery to be fully charged in just 23 minutes, the upcoming 200W charging solution should be able to cut the charging time even further to less than 15 minutes.

However, 100W+ charging solutions have been found to degrade battery capacity faster than expected. It remains to be seen how Xiaomi plans to overcome this challenge with its 200W+ charging solution.

The post on Weibo also suggests Xiaomi won't be releasing a successor to the Mi MIX 3 anytime soon. Instead, the company will be focusing on phones with in-folding screens and under-display selfie cameras in 2021. As revealed by a recent leak, it is currently working on a foldable phone with a 108MP main camera and a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.