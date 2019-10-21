What you need to know
- Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has revealed the company is planning to release more than 10 5G phones next year.
- In addition to flagship models, Xiaomi plans to release mid-range and budget 5G phones as well.
- The company had launched its first 5G-enabled phone, the Mi 9 Pro in China last month.
Popular Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launched the Mi 9 Pro 5G, its first smartphone to offer Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and 5G connectivity. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has now announced that the company is planning to launch a wide range of 5G smartphones next year, including a few affordable models for the masses.
As reported by Reuters, Lei Jun revealed the company's plans at the World Internet conference held in Wuzhen, China on Sunday. Jun said the Mi 9 Pro 5G received a great response from consumers in China and the demand for the phone exceeded Xiaomi's expectations, leading to supply chain issues.
The positive response to the Mi 9 Pro 5G has prompted Xiaomi to launch more than 10 new 5G-enabled smartphones next year across different price tiers. Jun said the company will be launching flagship, mid-range, as well as "low-end" 5G smartphones in 2020.
Lei Jun added:
People in the industry fear that next year 4G models won't sell, this is a step you have no choice but to take, so we hope that operators can speed up their expansion of 5G base stations.
Xiaomi is hoping that an extensive lineup of 5G phones will help it increase its market share in China. As per data from Canalys, Xiaomi's market share in China fell to 11.8% in Q2 2019 from 13.9% during the same period last year. On the other hand, Huawei witnessed an impressive increase in market share in China during the same period, due to an increase in patriotic feelings among consumers after it was blacklisted by the Trump administration.