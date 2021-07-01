What you need to know
- Xiaomi has hiked the prices of its budget Android phones in India by up to 6%.
- The company has blamed the hike on the shortage of components and higher shipping charges.
- Prices of Xiaomi's smart TVs have also gone up by a similar percentage.
Xiaomi has increased the prices of its best smart TVs and budget phones in India by up to 6%. The global semiconductor shortage and higher shipping charges are said to be the main reasons behind the price hike.
According to a report from Livemint, Xiaomi has been dealing with shortages across the supply chain since last year. Apart from chipsets, the company is also facing a shortage of display panels, display drivers, back panels, and batteries.
It is worth noting that some of the company's best cheap Android phones have already witnessed a price hike. Prices of the Redmi Note 10 were hiked twice by ₹500 in the last one month. The base 4GB/64GB variant of the phone, which was launched at ₹11,999 in the country, now costs ₹12,999.
Similarly, the company's entry-level Mi TV 4A 32-inch version will now cost ₹15,999, ₹500 more than its launch price. The flagship Mi QLED TV, on the other hand, has received a price hike of ₹2,000.
Xiaomi isn't the only smartphone maker that has been impacted by the global chip shortage. Samsung had to drop plans of launching a new Galaxy Note series phone this year due to the same reason. More recently, it was reported that the company might launch the Galaxy S21 FE in just two markets due to a shortage of Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 chipsets.
