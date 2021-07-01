Redmi Note 10 Pro MaxSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Xiaomi has hiked the prices of its budget Android phones in India by up to 6%.
  • The company has blamed the hike on the shortage of components and higher shipping charges.
  • Prices of Xiaomi's smart TVs have also gone up by a similar percentage.

Xiaomi has increased the prices of its best smart TVs and budget phones in India by up to 6%. The global semiconductor shortage and higher shipping charges are said to be the main reasons behind the price hike.

According to a report from Livemint, Xiaomi has been dealing with shortages across the supply chain since last year. Apart from chipsets, the company is also facing a shortage of display panels, display drivers, back panels, and batteries.

It is worth noting that some of the company's best cheap Android phones have already witnessed a price hike. Prices of the Redmi Note 10 were hiked twice by ₹500 in the last one month. The base 4GB/64GB variant of the phone, which was launched at ₹11,999 in the country, now costs ₹12,999.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Similarly, the company's entry-level Mi TV 4A 32-inch version will now cost ₹15,999, ₹500 more than its launch price. The flagship Mi QLED TV, on the other hand, has received a price hike of ₹2,000.

Xiaomi isn't the only smartphone maker that has been impacted by the global chip shortage. Samsung had to drop plans of launching a new Galaxy Note series phone this year due to the same reason. More recently, it was reported that the company might launch the Galaxy S21 FE in just two markets due to a shortage of Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 chipsets.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

With an ultra-smooth 120Hz AMOLED display and a capable 108MP camera, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is one of the best budget Android phones available right now. It also delivers exceptional battery life and has an eye-catching design.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Review: Govee Lyra Corner Floor Lamp paints your walls with light
Dancing lights

Review: Govee Lyra Corner Floor Lamp paints your walls with light

A smart light is a smart light is a smart light — right? Not when it's a free-standing floor lamp that has the latest technology in LED light strips it isn't. The Govee Lyra Corner Floor Lamp can be just a boring as any other floor lamp, but it is capable of so much more than that.

Microsoft cares about Android almost as much as Google
Be together not the same

Microsoft cares about Android almost as much as Google

Microsoft may not have a mobile ecosystem of its own, but it treats Android as a first-party platform. And with Windows 11 integrating Android apps, Microsoft is doubling down on its vision for seamless connectivity.