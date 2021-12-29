The patent document, filed with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office), reveals a stylus-toting device, as per MySmartPrice . The stylus pen is apparently attached magnetically to the left side of the smartphone, as shown in the document's sketches. Thus, the volume rocker and power button sit on the right side of the device.

Xiaomi's first foldable smartphone, the Mi Mix Fold , looked pretty much like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 when it launched earlier this year. A new patent suggests its successor may come with a familiar piece from Samsung's Galaxy Note lineup.

Its folding mechanism is identical to that of its predecessor. While the patent document doesn't reveal much about the foldable phone, a previous rumor suggested that it would have a few improvements over its predecessor. For one thing, the hinge could be stiffer, making it as durable as Samsung's best foldable phones.

The device could also have a 108MP main camera. It may also use a 120Hz internal display and a 90Hz external screen built by Samsung. This is a significant improvement over the first-generation model, which only has a 60Hz inner display.

As for its moniker, the patent didn't specifically mention the "Mix Fold 2" name, and Xiaomi has remained mum about its next foldable phone.

It looks like 2022 will see a growing battle of foldables, with more companies stepping up their efforts to stay ahead of the competition. For example, Samsung is rumored to be exploring a new design for its Galaxy Z Fold lineup, while Motorola and Honor have previously teased their respective bets.

In addition, Xiaomi appears to be working on an upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 3 challenger as well. MySmartPrice has spotted another patent application by Xiaomi showing a foldable phone with a clamshell design.