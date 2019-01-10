The Mi Soundbar is interesting as it marks Xiaomi's first foray into the home audio segment in India. As has been the case over the course of the last 12 months, Xiaomi is being very strategic about the products it brings to India, and the launch of the Soundbar at just ₹4,999 ($70) once again signals the brand's aggressive stance in the market.

Xiaomi has blazed its way up the ranks in India's TV segment in 2018, and the Chinese manufacturer is now looking to do the same in the home audio space. Alongside the Mi TV 4X Pro , Xiaomi is debuting its Mi Soundbar in India.

Although the Mi Soundbar is aimed at the entry-level segment, it's not lacking when it comes to features. It has five connectivity modes: line-in, AUX, optical, Bluetooth, and S/PDIF, allowing it to be paired with most TVs in the market. The soundbar also has a minimal design that ties in very well with Xiaomi's overarching design language, with a fabric grille at the front.

The soundbar has two 20mm dome tweeters, two 2.5-inch woofers and four passive radiators, which culminate to produce room-filling sound. I've been using the soundbar for just over two days now, and the sound is surprisingly full and detailed. Given the array of features on offer and the incredibly low pricing, the Mi Soundbar should see a lot of momentum in India.

Xiaomi will kick off sales of the Mi Soundbar from January 16, with sales exclusive to Mi.com and Mi Home retail stores. As mentioned above, the soundbar will be available for just ₹4,999 ($70).

