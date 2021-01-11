The Xiaomi Mi Smart Clock is your $60 gateway to Google Assistant

What you need to know
- Xiaomi this week announced a new smart display-cum-speaker-cum-alarm.
- As you'd expect of any smart speaker, it offers full support for Google Assistant.
- The Mi Smart Clock will retail for €49.99 ($60).
If you're looking for a cheap entryway to the smart home revolution, Xiaomi's Mi Smart Clock may be worth a look. The newly announced smart speaker/alarm clock/display comes in at only €49.99 ($60) but packs a 1.5-inch full frequency speaker as well as a 3.07-inch display with an 800 x 480 resolution, making it one of the best smart speaker for the price.
On top of that, it also supports Google Assistant with two built-in far-field microphones to ensure your conversation with the digital assistant goes as smoothly as possible.
You can also use the display on the Mi Smart Clock as a live feed for security cameras or use it as a digital photo frame. And as you'd expect from any smart display worth its money, the Mi Smart Clock is more than capable of acting as a hub for controlling all the other smart and connected gizmos around the house.
In terms of specs, the smart clock packs 1GB of RAM and 4GB of storage. It offers connectivity via both 2.4GHz b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, but perhaps most important of all, it also comes with Chromecast built-in, meaning you could stream both music and video from a smartphone to the speaker.
Though Xiaomi hasn't revealed many details about availability yet, the listed retail price is €49.99, so it's most likely going to launch in Europe first.
If you're looking for something even cheaper, though, Lenovo's Smart Clock costs just $40 and offers much of the same functionality.
