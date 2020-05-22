What you need to know
- The Mi Band 5 could be Xiaomi's first fitness tracker to include an SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) sensor.
- It is also tipped to support menstrual cycle tracking and come with Amazon Alexa built-in.
- The wearable is likely to be launched in China in late June or early July.
Xiaomi's Mi Band 4, which was launched in June last year, is still among the best budget fitness bands on the market, offering fantastic value for money. A new report has now shed light on the possible key features of its successor, which is expected to be launched soon.
According to TizenHelp, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will offer an SpO2 sensor for measuring blood oxygen saturation, menstrual cycle tracking, and Amazon Alexa support. In addition to these three new features, the upcoming fitness band will apparently come with a new "Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI)" function, which will show users how much activity they need daily to stay healthy using their heart rate data.
Unfortunately, however, the report claims the NFC-enabled version of the Mi Band 5 will only be released in China. While no specific launch timeframe has been confirmed yet, the wearable is expected to go official in Xiaomi's home country by late June or early July. It will likely be launched in Europe, India, and a few other markets by the end of the third quarter.
Xiaomi Mi Band 4
With a full-color AMOLED display and 50-meter water resistance, the Mi Fit is among the best affordable fitness trackers out there. It lets you sync your fitness data directly to Google Fit and offers up to two weeks of battery life.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung software update report card: The biggest company gets a B-
Samsung is actually good at updates now, as long as you have the right phone and live in the right place.
Do you think the Galaxy S20 Ultra lived up to the hype?
The Galaxy S20 Ultra is one of the most technically-impressive phones on the market, but has it lived up to the hype Samsung created for it? Here's what our AC forum members think.
Android app permissions: What they are and how to use them
App permissions are one of the most important privacy features on your Android phone. Here's everything you need to know about permissions and how to properly use them!
These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2020
Xiaomi is the brand to beat in the value segment, and it offers excellent phones ranging from $100 entry-level options all the way to $700 flagships. These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2020.