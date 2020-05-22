Xiaomi Mi Band 4Source: Android Central

What you need to know

  • The Mi Band 5 could be Xiaomi's first fitness tracker to include an SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) sensor.
  • It is also tipped to support menstrual cycle tracking and come with Amazon Alexa built-in.
  • The wearable is likely to be launched in China in late June or early July.

Xiaomi's Mi Band 4, which was launched in June last year, is still among the best budget fitness bands on the market, offering fantastic value for money. A new report has now shed light on the possible key features of its successor, which is expected to be launched soon.

According to TizenHelp, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will offer an SpO2 sensor for measuring blood oxygen saturation, menstrual cycle tracking, and Amazon Alexa support. In addition to these three new features, the upcoming fitness band will apparently come with a new "Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI)" function, which will show users how much activity they need daily to stay healthy using their heart rate data.

Unfortunately, however, the report claims the NFC-enabled version of the Mi Band 5 will only be released in China. While no specific launch timeframe has been confirmed yet, the wearable is expected to go official in Xiaomi's home country by late June or early July. It will likely be launched in Europe, India, and a few other markets by the end of the third quarter.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

With a full-color AMOLED display and 50-meter water resistance, the Mi Fit is among the best affordable fitness trackers out there. It lets you sync your fitness data directly to Google Fit and offers up to two weeks of battery life.

