The Xiaomi Mi A3 comes with a 6.088-inch AMOLED display featuring HD+ resolution, which is a downgrade compared to the Full HD+ display of its predecessor. Fortunately, however, the Mi A3 isn't disappointing in other areas. The smartphone runs on an 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. Just like the Mi A2, the Mi A3 does not include a microSD card slot, which makes storage expansion impossible.

Xiaomi today took the wraps off the Mi A3 Android One smartphone at an event held in Spain. Unsurprisingly, the Mi A3 is just a rebranded version of the Mi CC9e launched in China earlier this month. While it is an upgrade over last year's Mi A2 in most areas, it offers a lower display resolution.

Xiaomi Mi A3 is a significant upgrade over its predecessor when it comes to optics. It has a triple camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary sensor clubbed with an f/1.78 aperture, an 8MP ultra wide-angle snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone has a 32MP selfie camera on the front with a ton of AI backed features to help users capture "perfect selfies".

The latest Android One smartphone from Xiaomi packs a large 4030mAh battery, significantly larger than the 3000mAh cell inside the Mi A2. It supports 18W fast charging as well. Another key feature of the Mi A3 is its under-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will ship with stock Android 9.0 Pie out of the box and is guaranteed to receive two major OS upgrades.

The Xiaomi Mi A3 will start at 249 euros ($279) in Spain for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. Xiaomi has priced the 128GB storage variant of the Android One smartphone at 279 euros ($313). The phone will be available in three colors: White, Blue, and Gray. It is expected to make its way to other markets such as India in the coming weeks.

