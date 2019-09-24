Xiaomi introduced 30W wireless charging earlier this month, and the tech is now making its way onto the Mi 9 Pro 5G. The device is a refreshed variant of the Mi 9 — which is a great value flagship in itself — with upgraded internals and 5G connectivity.

The Mi 9 Pro 5G comes with a Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, 8/12GB of RAM, and 5G connectivity for China's carriers. The 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED is unchanged from the standard variant, and the cameras are identical as well: you get a 48MP primary shooter joined by a 16MP wide-angle and 12MP zoom lens.

Of course, the marquee addition is 30W wireless charging, and Xiaomi says it takes just over 69 minutes to fully charge the device wirelessly. The Mi 9 Pro 5G also has 40W wired charging, and that takes just 48 minutes to charge the phone from zero to 100%. The phone can charge other devices wirelessly at 10W as well. Xiaomi is debuting its 30W wireless charger alongside the device, and like its earlier offerings it costs just $20.

The base 8GB/128GB variant of the Mi 9 Pro 5G starts off at 3,699 RMB ($520), the 8GB/256GB edition is 3,799 RMB ($535), and the 12GB/215GB version will be available for 4,299 RMB ($605). Right now, there's no information on whether the phone will make its way to global markets, but we should know more in the coming weeks.