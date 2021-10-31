Xiaomi has reportedly stopped selling the Mi 11 Ultra in India three months after it became available in the country. The company is apparently no longer replenishing its inventory after the phone has sold out.

According to India Today, the Mi 11 Ultra has been discontinued in the country after only a few months of being available to consumers. The device's product listing on Xiaomi's online store for Indian customers indicates that it is "out of stock."

The phone was released in the country back in July, three months after Xiaomi announced its availability to the Indian market. It was not clear back then what caused the delay, with Xiaomi only saying it was due to "circumstances beyond its control." So the phone's availability in India was obviously facing some issues from the start.

Xiaomi's challenger to the best Android phones was particularly well-priced in India, where it was available for only 69,999 ($960), which was significantly less than its price in other western markets. It is also Xiaomi's first flagship offering in India, where it previously only offered mid-range devices.

Despite the company's apparent decision not to restock the phone in India, it is expected that Xiaomi will continue to offer premium devices in the country. Xiaomi could also replace the Mi 11 Ultra with a new flagship device in India next year.

Furthermore, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is rumored to be coming to the Indian market soon. Based on its price (€649), it may not be a true flagship phone, but it certainly packs a punch with a stunning display and a powerful Snapdragon 888 SoC.