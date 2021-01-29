What you need to know
- Xiaomi is launching the Xiaomi Mi 11 on February 8.
- The phone made its debut in China earlier in January.
- Xiaomi may also launch the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Lite at that event.
Xiaomi just launched the Mi 11, its 2021 flagship, in China at the end of December. It's now preparing to launch the smartphone in Europe on February 8th, as per a new report from TechRadar.
Xiaomi is hosting an online event on February 8th at 7 am ET to announced the flagship. It may also launch the much-rumored Mi 11 Pro and a Mi 11 Lite alongside that. The company has been expected to be bringing those phones to the market soon, and a European launch would be the perfect arena to debut rivals to Samsung's hyper-expensive, uber-powerful Galaxy S21 Ultra.
The Mi 11 is a powerful handset on its own, and one that comes with the accouterments you'd expect of a high-end flagship, but absent the high-price. It has a powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, a flexible set of triple cameras, a QHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 'premium' metal and glass design, and more.
To be clear, Xiaomi makes some of the best Android phones, as well as some of the best cheap phones specifically for customers with a budget. But its flagship phones have always traded blows with phones that cost a lot more, and the Mi 11 is expected to be no different.
We don't have too long to wait till February 8th, so we'll see what Xiaomi has in the bag soon.
