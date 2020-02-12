Xiaomi announced its 30W Mi Charge Turbo wireless charging standard in September last year, claimed to charge a 4,000mAh battery from 0 to 100% in around 70 minutes. The company today confirmed in a post on Weibo that its Mi 10 series phones, which will be launched at an online-only event in China tomorrow, will support the Mi Charge Turbo wireless charging standard.

Xiaomi's Mi Charge Turbo is not just faster than any other wireless charging standard on the market currently, it also happens to be as fast as OnePlus' Warp Charge 30T wired fast charging technology. Along with 30W wireless fast charging, the Mi 10 series will offer 50W wired fast charging as well as 10W reverse charging.

As confirmed by the company already, both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC and are going to be the first Mi-branded phones to utilize LPDDR5 RAM. While previous rumors had claimed that the Mi 10 might feature a 120Hz display, an official teaser shared on Weibo today reveals the phones will come with 90Hz AMOLED displays with up to 1,120 nit peak brightness. The HDR10+ certified displays will also have a high 180Hz touch sampling rate and cover the DCI-P3 color space.

