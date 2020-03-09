What you need to know
- Xiaomi's limited rollout of Android 10 for the Mi A2 Lite has been met with disastrous results.
- The update is causing phones to enter boot loops. Other users report the phone becoming entirely unresponsive.
- This comes just a week after the company pulled the Android 10 update for the Mi A3, after similar complaints of a buggy release.
Xiaomi is seemingly slacking off when it comes to software updates for its phones. Despite both phones being part of the Android One program, the Chinese giant is only now getting around to rolling out Android 10 to the Mi A2 Lite and A3, months after Google made the OS available.
Even worse, both updates have been plagued with bugs. Last week, Xiaomi had to pull the Mi A3 update following a flurry of complaints about the update. Now, history is repeating itself with the Android 10 rollout for the Mi A2 Lite, with users reporting similar stories of boot looping and bricked phones.
Unlike last week, Xiaomi was at least playing it safe and had opted for a limited release from the get-go, so the number of users affected is probably less than before. However, if you see the update in your system settings, you should, for the time being, refrain from installing it until Xiaomi fixes the bugs and makes a more stable release available in the future.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Police abuse of location data causes more harm than good
Being innocent doesn't stop you from being in the wrong place at the wrong time. And that might end up costing you.
Coronavirus: How COVID-19 is affecting the games industry
COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on the games industry as more conventions get canceled and hardware gets delayed. There's no telling the lasting effects it will have right now.
The Galaxy Note 20 is coming — here's everything you need to know
Ready or not, Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 will be upon us in a matter of months. Here's everything we know so far about the phone!
These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2020
Xiaomi is the brand to beat in the value segment, and it offers excellent phones ranging from $100 entry-level options all the way to $700 flagships. These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2020.