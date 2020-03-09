Xiaomi is seemingly slacking off when it comes to software updates for its phones. Despite both phones being part of the Android One program, the Chinese giant is only now getting around to rolling out Android 10 to the Mi A2 Lite and A3, months after Google made the OS available.

Even worse, both updates have been plagued with bugs. Last week, Xiaomi had to pull the Mi A3 update following a flurry of complaints about the update. Now, history is repeating itself with the Android 10 rollout for the Mi A2 Lite, with users reporting similar stories of boot looping and bricked phones.

Unlike last week, Xiaomi was at least playing it safe and had opted for a limited release from the get-go, so the number of users affected is probably less than before. However, if you see the update in your system settings, you should, for the time being, refrain from installing it until Xiaomi fixes the bugs and makes a more stable release available in the future.

