What you need to know
- Xiaomi has introduced an affordable new smartwatch for global markets.
- The Mi Watch Lite is based on the Redmi Watch, which was launched in China last month.
- It comes with a 1.4-inch color screen, 11 workout modes, built-in GPS, and a 230mAh battery.
Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand launched its first smartwatch last month, alongside new Redmi Note 9 series phones. While the Redmi Watch is currently exclusive to China, Xiaomi today announced a new watch based on Redmi's first smartwatch for global markets.
Just like the Mi Watch, which was launched last year, the new Mi Watch Lite has a very similar design to the Apple Watch. It features a 1.4-inch 320 x 320 TFT color display with automatic brightness adjustment and over 120 themed watch faces.
While it obviously isn't as impressive as the best Android smartwatches when it comes to activity tracking, the Mi Watch Lite does offer 11 workout modes and an automatic step counter. It also offers heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and 5 ATM water resistance. There is built-in GPS as well, something that is missing on the Redmi Watch.
When it comes to battery life, Xiaomi claims the Mi Watch Lite can last up to 9 days on a single charge under typical usage. If you use the GPS in sports mode, however, you'll only get a maximum of 10 hours.
Unfortunately, there are no details on pricing and availability yet. The Redmi Watch was launched in China at just 299 yuan ($46), so it is likely that the Mi Watch Lite will be priced well under $100.
TicWatch S2
The TicWatch S2 is an affordable sports-focused smartwatch that offers military-grade durability. It also has onboard GPS, 5 ATM water resistance, and a crisp 1.39-inch display.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What Android phone do you think ruled 2020?
From the Galaxy Z Fold 2 to the OnePlus 8T, a ton of excellent Android phones were released in 2020. Out of everything that came out, what stands out as the best overall?
Not everything about 2020 sucked — cheap phones got good again
Due to a confluence of factors including turbulent market forces, material and chip changes, and a global pandemic, 2020 was actually a banner year for quality, affordable smartphones. Hopefully, once the dust settles on this terrible year, that will be one good thing we're left with.
Zepp Z review: An excellent watch hampered by two software flaws
There are a lot of smartwatches out there and the new Zepp Z is coming in at an angle of premium materials with a solid suite of well-being features. Running its own flavor of software, this watch boasts 15 to 30 days of battery life between charges but that software is left out in the cold for two significant smartwatch features.
These are the best bands for the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3
Along with the release of the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3, the company also introduced new infinity bands. We've picked out the best ones to make things easier for you.