Xiaomi launched its first Mi TV in India just under a year ago, and the reception has been nothing short of astounding. The company has sold over 1 million TVs in India, and is now the leading TV maker in the online space.

Xiaomi offers the flagship 55-inch Mi LED TV 4 with extremely thin bezels, and more recently launched the Mi TV 4A Pro series with Android TV and Xiaomi's own PatchWall seamlessly integrated out of the box. The Mi TV 4X range also includes both PatchWall and Android TV, and takes up the mid-tier position in Xiaomi's TV portfolio.

The Mi TV 4X Pro series will be available in 55-inch and 43-inch variants, with the former touting a 4K 10-bit HDR10 panel and 2GB of RAM along with 8GB of storage. The 43-inch model offers Full HD resolution, and comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Aside from the change in panel, both TVs share the same design aesthetic and 64-bit Amlogic quad-core chipset.

The 55-inch Mi TV 4X Pro features dual-band Wi-Fi, and has three HDMI ports along with two USB, S/PDIF, and an Ethernet port. The 43-inch model, meanwhile, is limited to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, and has three HDMI and three USB ports along with S/PDIF and an Ethernet port. Another new addition is two 10W stereo speakers that deliver significantly better sound output. On the subject of sound, Xiaomi is also debuting its Mi Soundbar in the country for just ₹4,999 ($70).

As for the TVs, the 55-inch Mi TV 4X Pro will debut at ₹39,999 ($570), and the 43-inch variant will debut at ₹22,999 ($330). The TVs will also be sold on Mi.com, and you'll be able to purchase them on Flipkart as well starting January 15.

