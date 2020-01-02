A Reddit user connected a Xiaomi Miija security camera to a Google Nest Hub expecting to be able to see through the 130-degree camera from the Nest Hub's screen. Instead, when user Dio-V started streaming from the camera, what came through instead was still images from inside other people's homes. Sometimes blurry and corrupted, other times sharp, Dio-V's evidence on Reddit consists of interior photos of multiple homes with views of apparently unwitting subjects, including an infant asleep in a crib.

There are few details in the post, picked up by our friends at Android Police , but Dio-V does indicate the camera used was a Xiaomi Miija 1080p camera, and shows a video of the connection using a Google Nest Hub. They say that both were purchased new. While this is not one of Xiaomi's more expensive 360-degree security cameras , this model is still equipped with network storage capabilities and some image recognition to prioritize parts of a scene.

As always, evidence like this on Reddit should be taken with a large helping of salt, and this could easily be a staged hoax or a singular bug caused by an unknown variable.

Since this news has come to light, Google issued a statement to Android Police indicating that Xiaomi's integration with Google devices has been disabled until this gets figured out.