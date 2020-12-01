Smart home device maker Wyze has entered the smartwatch market with an affordable $20 smartwatch aptly named the Wyze Watch. The Watch is available for pre-order now, with orders shipping to customers in February 2021, and it's one of the cheapest smartwatches available.

Specs-wise, it's a decent smartwatch for the price. It has a 44mm and a 47mm variant, both of which come with 1.4-inch and 1.75-inch LCD screens respectively.

The Watch also comes with your standard array of fitness sensors, so it tracks your blood oxygen, heart rate, running speed, and step count as you use it. Battery-wise, Wyze says it offers 9 days of battery life in normal use. It's more than the 3 days you'll get from Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3, though you're missing things like GPS and voice assistant integration to hit that number.

Wyze doesn't say if it's running Wear OS or a custom watch OS, but the company mentions integration with Apple Health and Google Fit.

While this is Wyze's first smartwatch, the company had announced and shipped another fitness-focused wearable earlier this year. When reviewing the Wyze Band, Android Central concluded:

Well, if you're someone who wants a quality fitness tracker to measure basic metrics like heart rate, step count, and sleep habits, then this is a no-brainer to pick up; particularly if this is your first fitness tracker, and if you don't have any investment in other fitness ecosystems. If you're someone who already has Wyze smart home products, or is considering them, then this could be very handy for you. And if you're a regular Alexa user who relishes the idea of taking your smart assistant with you wherever you go, then even better! But if you're someone who is a fitness nut, or for whom detailed metrics and social competitions matter, you would be much better served with something like the Fitbit Charge 4 or Garmin Forerunner 245. Wyze may add more in-depth tracking features and social components, or integration with Strava at a later date, but those things are not here right now.

Considering the tempting price of the Wyze Watch, it may very well share the same flaws as the Band. A good device for those who want to dabble in their first smartwatch. For everyone else? Look elsewhere.