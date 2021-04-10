The moment WWE fans have been waiting for all year is finally here and we have all the details on how you can watch WrestleMania 37 on TV or online.

WrestleMania is professional wrestling's marquee annual event and this year it will be held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida which is also the home stadium of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In addition to having a stacked main card and taking place over two nights, WrestleMania 37 will also be the organization's first event with live fans in over a year and 25,000 of them will get to see it live.

Some of the key matchups during the first night of this year's WrestleMania include Bobby Lashley defending his WWE Championship against Drew McIntrye, Bianca Belair taking on Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship, Bad Bunny and Damian Priest going up against The Miz and John Morrison, The New Day defending the Raw Tag Team Championship against AJ Styles and Omos and Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman in a steel cage match.

The action won't be slowing down on night 2 of WrestleMania 37 as Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Edge and Daniel Bryan, Rhea Ripley challenging Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship, Apollo Crews meeting Big E in the ring for a chance at the Intercontinental Championship and Riddle defending his United States Championship against Sheamus.

WWE fans outside abroad will have to purchase access to the PPV for both nights but if you're in the U.S., you'll be able to watch WrestleMania 37's full card on NBC's streaming service Peacock for a fraction of the price it would normally cost you.

Whether you're a long-time fan of the WWE or are just getting back into the sport after a long hiatus, we'll show you exactly how to watch WrestleMania 37 from anywhere in the world.

WrestleMania 37: When and where?

WrestleMania 37 will be held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12. The first match will begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on both nights and there will also be a kickoff show that starts an hour earlier at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

How to watch WrestleMania 37 in the U.S.

WWE fans in the U.S. will be able to watch Wrestlemania 37 on NBC's streaming service Peacock beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on both Saturday and Sunday.

Peacock offers three different plans to choose from in the form of Free, Premium for $4.99 per month or $49.99 for the year and Premium Plus for $9.99 per month or $99.99 for the year. While other content on the streaming service can be watched with just a Free plan, you will need to sign up for a Premium one to watch the WWE on Peacock. However, signing up for a Peacock Premium plan is still cheaper than paying full price for a PPV each time the WWE holds an event.

Peacock also has a free 7-day trial of its Premium service that you can take advantage of in order to watch WrestleMania 37 for free if you've never tried the service before.

Peacock Premium Peacock's Premium plan gets you access to its WWE coverage, including WrestleMania 37, for just $4.99 per month. There's a 7-day trial if you want to try it out and watch WrestleMania for free. $4.99 per month at Peacock

Get a WrestleMania 37 PPV in the UK

WWE fans in the UK have two options when it comes to watching WrestleMania 37. If you're a cable subscriber, you'll be able to purchase the WrestleMania 37 PPV from BT Sport Box Office for £19.95. However, the WWE Network is also available in the UK costing just £9.99 per month and offering full live coverage of WrestleMania and other premium events throughout the year.

Either way you'll want to have some coffee ready as both nights of action at WrestleMania 37 will kick off at 1am BST.

BT Sport Watch WrestleMania 37 via BT Sport Box Office. Once pruchased, it can be viewed on across a range of TV platforms like Sky, BT, and Virgin. £19.95 at BT Sport WWE Network Watch WrestleMania 37 and all other PPV events via WWE Network for £10 per month. The service is available on mobile, online, via smart TV, streaming boxes, and more. £9.99 per month at WWE Network

Watch WrestleMania 37 in Canada

As NBC's streaming service Peacock isn't available outside of the U.S., the WWE Network is still the best place to watch WrestleMania 37 in Canada. In addition to a monthly subscription that costs C$14.99 per month.

Watch WrestleMania 37 in Australia

WWE Network is still the best place to watch WrestleMania 37 in Australia, too. It's charged as US$9.99 per month which would work out around AU$13 per month.

Australian viewers can also purchase access to the PPV from Main Event which is available through both Foxtel and Optus TV.

Watch WrestleMania 37 from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch WrestleMania 37 in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the WWE's two-night Show of Shows when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.