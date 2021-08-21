The WWE is closing out the summer with its second biggest event of the year after Wrestlemania and we have all the details on how you can watch SummerSlam 2021 online.
The "biggest party of the summer" will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada which is also the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders. This is the first time that the WWE has held Summerslam at the venue as well as the first time its marquee summer event will take place inside a football stadium.
The WWE is pulling out all the stops for this year's SummerSlam and the main event tonight will see John Cena challenge Roman Reigns for a shot at the Universal Championship while at the co-main event, the legendary Goldberg will take on Bobby Lashley for a chance at the WWE Championship.
The way in which Cena ended up at SummerSlam is actually quite funny as Reigns was originally supposed to have a match with Finn Balor. However, at a contract signing, Baron Corbin attacked Balor and threw him into the crowd. Corbin then tried to sign the contract to go up against Reigns when he was hit with a sneak attack from Cena who ultimately ended up signing the contract. Tonight's match against Reigns marks the first time Cena has been back in the ring since WrestleMania 36 last year.
Whether you're rooting for Reigns, Cena or just wanted to see all of the matches on tonight's stacked card, we'll show you exactly how to watch SummerSlam 2021 online from anywhere in the world.
SummerSlam 2021 - When and where?
This year's SummerSlam will be held on Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is set to kick off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT in the U.S. where fans will be able to watch it on Peacock and at 1am BST in the UK where wrestling fans will be able to purchase access to the PPV on BT Sport. Meanwhile wrestling fans in the rest of the world will be able to watch SummerSlam 2021 on the WWE Network.
How to watch WWE SummerSlam in the U.S.
Just like with the WWE's other recent events, wrestling fans in the U.S. will be able to watch SummerSlam 2021 on NBC's streaming service Peacock at 8pm ET / 5pm PT without having to pay any additional PPV fees.
Peacock offers three different plans to choose from in the form of Free, Premium for $5 per month or $49.99 for the year and Premium Plus for $10 per month or $99.99 for the year. While other content on the streaming service can be watched with just a Free plan, you will need to sign up for a Premium one to watch the WWE SummerSlam on Peacock. However, signing up for a Premium Peacock plan is still cheaper than paying full price for a PPV each time the WWE holds an event. You can also watch past WWE events on the service in case you want to see how this year's SummerSlam compares to previous ones.
Get a WWE SummerSlam PPV in the UK
WWE fans in the UK have two ways to watch SummerSlam 2021 tonight. If you're a BT cable subscriber, you'll be able to purchase access to the SummerSlam PPV from BT Sport Box Office for £14.95. However, the WWE Network is also available in the UK and it costs just £9.99 per month. Wrestling fans in the UK will be able to watch all of the action at SummerSlam 2021 beginning at 1am BST early Sunday morning.
BT Sport
Watch WWE SummerSlam via BT Sport Box Office. Once purchased, it can be viewed across a range of TV platforms like Sky, BT, and Virgin.
Watch WWE SummerSlam in Canada and Australia
As Peacock is still only available in the U.S. at the moment, the WWE Network is still the best place to watch SummerSlam 2021 in Canada and Australia for just $9.99 per month. However, Australian viewers can also purchase access to the PPV from Main Event for AUD$ 29.95 through Foxtel, Kayo and Optus TV if they're not interested in signing up for a WWE Network subscription.
How to watch WWE SummerSlam from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch SummerSlam in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch the WWE's biggest party of the summer when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
WWE SummerSlam 2021 - The main card in full
WWE Universal Championship
- Roman Reigns vs. John Cena
WWE Championship
- Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg
SmackDown Women's Championship
- Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks
Raw Women's Championship
- Nikki ASH vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley
One on One Match
- Edge vs. Seth Rollins
United States Championship
- Sheamus vs. Damian Priest
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
- The Usos vs. The Mysterios
Raw Tag Team Title Match
- RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles and Omos
One on One Match
- Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.