The WWE is closing out the summer with its second biggest event of the year after Wrestlemania and we have all the details on how you can watch SummerSlam 2021 online.

The "biggest party of the summer" will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada which is also the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders. This is the first time that the WWE has held Summerslam at the venue as well as the first time its marquee summer event will take place inside a football stadium.

The WWE is pulling out all the stops for this year's SummerSlam and the main event tonight will see John Cena challenge Roman Reigns for a shot at the Universal Championship while at the co-main event, the legendary Goldberg will take on Bobby Lashley for a chance at the WWE Championship.

The way in which Cena ended up at SummerSlam is actually quite funny as Reigns was originally supposed to have a match with Finn Balor. However, at a contract signing, Baron Corbin attacked Balor and threw him into the crowd. Corbin then tried to sign the contract to go up against Reigns when he was hit with a sneak attack from Cena who ultimately ended up signing the contract. Tonight's match against Reigns marks the first time Cena has been back in the ring since WrestleMania 36 last year.

Whether you're rooting for Reigns, Cena or just wanted to see all of the matches on tonight's stacked card, we'll show you exactly how to watch SummerSlam 2021 online from anywhere in the world.

SummerSlam 2021 - When and where?

This year's SummerSlam will be held on Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is set to kick off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT in the U.S. where fans will be able to watch it on Peacock and at 1am BST in the UK where wrestling fans will be able to purchase access to the PPV on BT Sport. Meanwhile wrestling fans in the rest of the world will be able to watch SummerSlam 2021 on the WWE Network.

How to watch WWE SummerSlam in the U.S.

Just like with the WWE's other recent events, wrestling fans in the U.S. will be able to watch SummerSlam 2021 on NBC's streaming service Peacock at 8pm ET / 5pm PT without having to pay any additional PPV fees.

Peacock offers three different plans to choose from in the form of Free, Premium for $5 per month or $49.99 for the year and Premium Plus for $10 per month or $99.99 for the year. While other content on the streaming service can be watched with just a Free plan, you will need to sign up for a Premium one to watch the WWE SummerSlam on Peacock. However, signing up for a Premium Peacock plan is still cheaper than paying full price for a PPV each time the WWE holds an event. You can also watch past WWE events on the service in case you want to see how this year's SummerSlam compares to previous ones.