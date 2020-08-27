What you need to know
- Wiz today announced new products for its smart bulb line.
- They'll go on sale from September in Home Depot stores,
- Wiz also announced an expansion to the UK and Europe.
Smart lighting company, Wiz Connected, today announced an expansion of its smart home products. The company had this year already introduced a new Wizmote and motion sensors for controlling compatible bulbs, and now these new products can also work with those as well.
Here's what Wiz Connected is adding to its product portfolio:
- 100-watt-equivalent A21 light bulbs in dimmable soft white (2700K) and daylight (5000K) priced at $17.97 with a full color with tunable white version at $23.97.
- Tunable white light in the B12 candle at $13.97 and for the PAR38 at $29.97.
- Full color with tunable white light in the B12 candle ($15.97), GU10 spotlight ($15.97), a higher-output, 1100 lumen 6" integrated downlight ($26.97), and a lightstrip and extension ($44.97 and $13.97, respectively.)
These will be made available in Home Depot from September, both online and in physical stores. Wiz says the prices here are just guidelines and are subject to change prior to release, but they should be more or less in the same ballpark.
Wiz will also be expanding the availability of its product portfolio to Europe and the UK, the company announced today (via Pocket Lint). You'll be able to buy many of these same smart light bulbs in retailers like John Lewis, Argos, B&Q, and Currys.
Wiz Light Bulbs 3-Pack
If you can't wait for September, these ones will serve you just as well. For just $60, these smart lights work with Alexa and the Google Home as well.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
