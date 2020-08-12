Microsoft unveiled the price and other details about the Surface Duo today. The dual-screen device will cost $1,400 for the 128GB version and $1,500 for the 256GB version. The Surface Duo is Microsoft's first Surface device running Android and features a unique form factor that makes it difficult to compare directly to other devices.
The Surface Duo folds on hinge but doesn't feature a foldable screen, so it's not directly comparable to the Galaxy Z Flip or Galaxy Fold. It features telephony capabilities, but Microsoft doesn't position it as a phone, so it isn't comparable to flagship phones in a similar price range. It is a Surface device, but it runs a different operating system than any of its Surface siblings. For these reasons and more, the price of the Surface Duo is a unique figure to gauge.
In addition to the uniqueness of the device, the Surface Duo also features an interesting set of internals. Microsoft didn't include the highest end specs and certain features that you'd expect in a phone at a similar price. The Surface Duo lacks NFC, wireless charging, and 5G support. Microsoft states that it prioritized the core functionality of the Surface Duo, focusing on productivity features such as the device's two screens.
What do you think of the Surface Duo's price? Is $1,400 too much for the device or is it a fair price for a new product category from Microsoft? Let us know in the poll above and share your thoughts in the comments below.
