Best answer: It's possible that both Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 could come to PS5, even after Microsoft bought Bethesda. Xbox head Phil Spencer has said that future Bethesda titles will be released on other platforms besides Xbox on a case by case basis. There is also precedent with Minecraft for Microsoft to release its own games on PlayStation.
Will The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield come to PS5?
Possibly, but it's unknown for sure at this point. The state of Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 on PS5 was one of the biggest questions after Microsoft announced its acquisition of ZeniMax Media, parent company of Bethesda.
Phil Spencer has reportedly told Bloomberg that future Bethesda games will come to Xbox, PC, and "other consoles on a case by case basis." This leads some to believe that we could be seeing Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 on PlayStation still. Just don't hold your breath, because they very well could be Xbox console exclusives.
Has Microsoft released its own games on PlayStation in the past?
Yes. After Microsoft bought Mojang, the company continued to release and support Minecraft on PS4. What's different in this situation is that Minecraft was already announced for and available on PS3 and PS4 before Microsoft bought developer Mojang.
Adding to the complexity of the situation, Bethesda has stated that it will still publish its own games going forward.
...We're still working on the same games we were yesterday, made by the same studios we've worked with for years, and those games will be published by us.
Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 are still a long way from release and not up for preorder just yet. In the meantime, you can play one of Bethesda's very best: Skyrim. Its Special Edition includes all expansions on PS4.
