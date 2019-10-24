Best answer: Yes. Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation 5 will include a 4K Blu-ray drive. We don't know the exact speeds yet, but physical games will be shipped on 100GB Blu-ray disks, while the 4K Blu-ray drive will be able to read these and (presumably) 4K movies.
Will the PlayStation 5 have a Blu-ray drive?
Sony is slowly releasing bits of information on the PlayStation 5 through interviews and some blog posts on the PlayStation Blog. In the latest update, Sony did confirm that not only will the PlayStation 5 have a Blu-ray drive, but it will be a 4K Blu-ray drive. This means it's capable of handling far larger Blu-ray discs than the PlayStation 4 and will be able to read 100GB Blu-ray discs, which is what physical versions of PlayStation 5 games will ship on.
What about movies?
Having a 4K Blu-ray drive means that the PlayStation 5 should be able to read 4K Blu-ray movies in addition to the PlayStation 5 game discs, since both are printed on 100GB Blu-ray discs. Unlike games, movies do not have to be installed, so you don't need to worry about them taking up space on your internal storage.
Are there other improvements that the Blu-ray drive brings?
In tandem with the internal SSD, using a 4K Blu-ray drive allows Sony to try some new things with the UI (user interface) design and loading. In the most recent interview with Mark Cerny, lead designer of the PlayStation 5, Cerny talked about how being able to access games quicker means designing a UI that automatically tells players everything they want to know without loading up a game.
The improved speeds from the 4K Blu-ray drive and SSD will also support developers who want to make their games installable in chunks. In theory, this means you could install just the campaign of a game, if you aren't interested in the multiplayer.
