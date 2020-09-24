Best answer: Yes, Ghostwire: Tokyo is still a timed PS5 console exclusive. Despite Microsoft acquiring ZeniMax Media, the game isn't being pulled from the previously announced PlayStation platform.

Will Ghostwire: Tokyo still come to PS5?

After the shocking news broke that Microsoft is acquiring ZeniMax Media, meaning that Bethesda Softworks is joining Xbox, many fans immediately began wondering about what this means for upcoming games. In particular, many began wondering about the status of Ghostwire: Tokyo and Deathloop, which were previously confirmed to be timed PS5 console exclusives.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer quickly confirmed that the existing deals will be kept in place, meaning that Tango Gameworks' Ghostwire: Tokyo will still come to the PS5. It will take advantage of the PS5's advanced tech, with special feedback in the DualSense controller.

Ghostwire: Tokyo PS5 What about other Bethesda Softworks games?

As far as other Bethesda Softworks titles go, we really don't know. Microsoft says that new games will arrive on Xbox, PC, and other consoles on a "case by case" basis. There's no exact list or breakdown of how this will work, so for right now you should only assume that Ghostwire: Tokyo and Deathloop are still coming to PS5.

The PS5 is available for preorder now and is set to release on November 12 in a handful of countries, with a wide release on November 19. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls PS5 remake are some of the biggest confirmed launch titles.