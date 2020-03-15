Best answer: Yes, eero can connect to an existing modem or router with an Ethernet connection. As long as your modem uses Ethernet, which the vast majority do, you will be able to connect your eero.

Connect with Ethernet

Eero makes some of the simplest mesh systems around and goes out of its way to make setup as easy as possible. Both the eero and the eero Pro routers come equipped with dual Ethernet ports on the back that can automatically sense if the port is connected to your home internet.

You can either buy your own modem or use one that you rent from your internet provider. Some rental models will have a built-in switch and several Ethernet ports. You can simply connect your eero to one of these ports. An Ethernet cable will come packaged with your eero router and should be connected to one of the eero's Ethernet ports, with the other end connected to your modem.

After you've connected everything, the eero mesh router will be ready to set up with the eero app.

Should you get a new modem?