Best answer: Yes, eero can connect to an existing modem or router with an Ethernet connection. As long as your modem uses Ethernet, which the vast majority do, you will be able to connect your eero.
Connect with Ethernet
Eero makes some of the simplest mesh systems around and goes out of its way to make setup as easy as possible. Both the eero and the eero Pro routers come equipped with dual Ethernet ports on the back that can automatically sense if the port is connected to your home internet.
You can either buy your own modem or use one that you rent from your internet provider. Some rental models will have a built-in switch and several Ethernet ports. You can simply connect your eero to one of these ports. An Ethernet cable will come packaged with your eero router and should be connected to one of the eero's Ethernet ports, with the other end connected to your modem.
After you've connected everything, the eero mesh router will be ready to set up with the eero app.
Should you get a new modem?
Most of the time when you sign up for internet service, the internet provider will be happy to rent a modem and router combination to you. Renting a modem is an extra monthly cost but it can be convenient to not worry about compatibility or reliability. Many times one of these rented routers will come with features you won't need such as a built-in wireless router.
If you're willing to buy your own modem, you will be able to save money over time. You also have the advantage of having full control of your modem and not having to rely on your provider for support if you need to change a setting. Most DOCSIS compatible cable modems will work with any cable internet provider but you should always double-check with your provider. Fiber and DSL connections will often require a modem from the service provider.
